The Bureau of Land Management is creating a Resource Management Plan for the Lewistown region. This area covers 650,000 acres in central Montana, much of which is key habitat for wildlife species such as mule deer and sage grouse.
In 2017, personnel in the Lewistown BLM office worked with citizens and wildlife conservation groups to develop a plan safeguarding wildlife habitat and areas with scenic and wilderness characteristics that would be harmed by development.
Now, in the name of “energy dominance,” the current administration in Washington, D.C., has chosen to override that plan in favor of one which opens 95 percent of the land to gas and oil development. There is a place for energy extraction on public land. High-quality wildlife habitat and areas that contribute to Montana’s $7.1 billion outdoor recreation economy are not it. Gas and oil extraction profits private corporations but can cost local economies.
I’ve purchased a number of nonresident mule deer tags in Wyoming. The last time I hunted, the landscape was inundated with energy infrastructure. I saw very few deer and haven’t bought a license for that area since. Big-game hunting pumps about $4 million a year into Fergus and Petroleum counties, with additional expenditures for bird hunting. When habitat is lost, wildlife populations suffer. Hunters (and their wallets) go elsewhere.
Montanans have until Aug. 15 to comment on the Lewistown Resource Management Plan. Make your voice heard for wildlife, unspoiled landscapes and the millions of dollars these resource represent for Montana communities.
Jack Ballard
Red Lodge