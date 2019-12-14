Montana’s NorthWestern Energy customers already pay some of the highest electricity rates in our region. If NWE has its way, the cost of electricity for NWE customers will be even higher in the future.
NWE recently submitted an “Integrated Resource Procurement Plan” to the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC). This 20-year plan for providing electricity to Montana customers is very troubling.
NWE is obligated to provide the most cost-effective power to its customers. However, their plan does not provide an explanation of current costs and it further states that “resources” not presently identified will be acquired. In other words “just trust us.” NWE has previously stated its interest in acquiring greater ownership in the aging, inefficient, polluting Colstrip plants, as well as building or converting to gas fired power.
Although renewable energy like solar and wind are now competitive with or cheaper than coal or newly built generation, NWE has long demonstrated its antipathy for renewables. While utilities in neighboring states are moving toward renewable energy, Montana’s electricity provider continues to disdain renewables and focus on the costliest, most polluting sources of energy.
It doesn’t make sense. Unless you understand that NWE makes more money by putting new power plants into our rate base, thereby allowing them to charge us higher electricity rates. If you believe in a future with more renewable energy, and you don’t want to pay a lot more for electricity, send a comment to Montana Public Service Commission: psc.mt.gov by Jan. 3, 2020.
Adela Awner
Billings