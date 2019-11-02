I’m an ordinary Montanan that works 9-5, so attending a Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting during the day is unrealistic, and the same goes for most Montanans. Guides, however, have nothing but free time mid-November, so I’m sure they’ll flock to the Commission meeting on Nov. 12 in great numbers. I hope this doesn’t mislead the commissioners when voting on regulations for the Madison River.
Normal Montanans, like myself, are very supportive of regulating use on the river, and saving the river from exploitation by guides and outfitters. The river is already abused by guides, so please don’t let their selfish behaviors dictate the future of the river. The river should be enjoyed by all fishermen, not just commercial groups. I urge those of you that are available to show up and speak up for the future of the river.
Commissioners, save the Madison River for the benefit of all Montanans by implementing regulations, and know that many of us unable to attend the meeting want what’s best for the health of the resource.
Christine Webster
Ennis