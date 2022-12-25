Special K Ranch thrives with support

Special K Ranch would like to express our deepest gratitude to our donors for their selfless contributions in 2022. Because of you we can continue our mission of providing family-oriented Christian homes on a working ranch for adults who have developmental disabilities.

Your help has made it possible for our residents to stay in their forever homes and we can't thank you enough for that. We take great pride in our mission and our accomplishments, which could not have been done without you, our donors. We are blessed to have you in our family and will never take your generosity for granted.