St. John’s United offers heartfelt gratitude for kind support received from many sources in 2019, including our 25 Lutheran ownership congregations. Thank you!
St. John’s is pleased to be a leader in retirement living for over half a century and a trustworthy provider of quality health care and family services that span the arc of life. Our capacity to serve those in need would not be possible without the philanthropic generosity of volunteers, financial donors, and collaborative partners.
During this current year, over 16,700 lives have been touched by St. John’s through residential care, nursing care, home health care, hospice care, rehabilitative services, pharmacy support, child care, adoption counseling and placement services, foster child services, therapeutic counseling services, student internships, spiritual care, summer concerts and many special events.
Looking into the future, St. John’s United aspires to provide healing, meaning, and purpose every day for every age. All that we do for those whom we serve is rooted in our abiding mission to provide living opportunities within nurturing environments of hope, dignity and love.
At St. John’s we aspire to champion your best life possible, believing that every person has so much life to live!
Grace to all and a peaceful New Year.
Tom Schlotterback
VP of mission advancement
Billings