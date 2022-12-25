St. Vincent de Paul buoyed by volunteers

This Christmas, we’re counting our blessings at St. Vincent de Paul.

Thanks to our community’s tireless volunteers and generous donations, we served more men, women, and families facing untold hardships of poverty and homelessness than any other time in our 50-year history. In 2022, we provided close to 100,000 hot meals, essential clothing, recovery support, and helped families on the brink of homelessness avoid eviction or having utilities shutoff in their darkest hour, and so much more.

Indeed, because so many helped St. Vincent De Paul, those with nowhere to turn had their needs met with dignity and respect in our Daytime Shelter at 3005 First Ave. S.

I am humbled by our community’s commitment to help St. Vincent de Paul serve the poor and most rejected. On behalf of our Board of Directors and my staff, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to each of our volunteers and donors, and for the support that we received from all denominations, our community partners, first responders, businesses, civic groups, the media, and to our City of Billings and Yellowstone County officials.

In 2022, your benevolence restored hope for the poorest of the poor, homeless, disabled veterans, elderly, and low-income families in South Billings.

With gratitude, I wish you and yours the same hope and joy for Christmas and the coming New Year that you’ve shared with St. Vincent de Paul throughout this year.

Jeanine Holt-Seavy

Executive Director

St. Vincent de Paul Billings