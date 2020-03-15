Stand up for all residents

I am writing in response to the letter to the editor from Richard Deines regarding his opposition to the non-discrimination ordinance (The Billings Gazette, March 1).
He smugly declared that he had read the Genome Wide Association Study that concluded that there is no “gay gene.” What he failed to report, was that the study found that there is no “straight gene” either, and that looking at DNA to determine sexuality is just too complex.
The point is that all people are different and in America, we have the right to choose our sexual partners, you know, “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?”
Deines ignorantly compared sexual diversity in the LGBTQ community to pedophilia and incest, seeming to forget that these are illegal acts that involve victimization and dominance of children, not relationships between consenting adults.
Deines’ fear of anyone different from “his God, his family and his America” was blatantly apparent. But, this isn’t just his America. The “natural differences” of race, gender and sexuality have been long discriminated against in our society and some hard-fought battles have been won, such as improved rights of people of color, a woman’s right to vote and mixed race marriages — things that used to strike fear in the hearts of some. We are a society that is made rich by our cultural differences, not safer by marginalization of diversity. An NDO sends a message that our community has evolved and that we will stand up for the rights of all Americans.
Vicki Andre
Billings