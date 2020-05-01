State website needs work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana State Unemployment Office — Thank you for updating your website! However, it still doesn't share any information that's useful to those that have filed claims. It gives no information on whether a claim was accepted or denied, if payment request is being issued and if so, when, and how much has already been sent, if any.

This letter is also for people who may be denied their benefits for (1) claiming to be a student when they aren't — you aren't a student if taking continuing education courses; (2) have wages earned from another state.

Montana, please communicate with other states! My claim is in limbo due to you not communicating with Missouri! When can I expect this to be rectified? I've received zero benefits and have zero income left — and it has now been a month! I can only hope that when we are allowed to go back to work, I'll still receive benefits for the month that I wasn't working, as I've had to borrow to stay alive and now need to pay that back.

A very frustrated citizen!

Sue Schweitzer

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0