Stay at home, don't be stupid

Can't fix stupid!
Why don't people listen to the experts? Montanans keep getting infected.
They won't heed the warning of stay at home, no international travel. These people put the rest of the state at risk. A lot of people think this is just the flu. I think it is better to not tempt fate and heed the warnings the experts are giving us. Some of us only have one chance to get this right. Unfortunately, we can do it all perfectly, only to get infected by some people with a reckless and cavalier attitude!
David Corbin
Miles City
