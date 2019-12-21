{{featured_button_text}}

I was delighted to read the Gazette Dec. 17 article, “Council OKs exploring City Hall relocation.”

The article states the price for buying the space was $27.7 million. Leasing for 30 years would cost the City $56 million.

Our city council supported the “extraordinary” One Big Sky City Hall proposed by Landmark Development in February for $275 million! Fortunately, the proposal did not pass the state Legislature.

My breakdown is:

1. $90M for building costs.

2. $66M for 4% interest for 30 years.

3. $119M for rent as an “anchor tenant.”

This equals $275M!

The Stillwater Building is a far superior choice because:

• It is far less costly (at least 80% less) than the OBS proposal.

• It is in place and ready to be occupied with few minor adaptions to meet city needs.

• It has been recently renewed and in excellent condition. It exceeds current code for insulation and is less expensive to heat and cool. It would be comfortable for all.

• It is centrally located in downtown Billings.

• It is attached to a new parking facility with an all-weather walkway.

• It shares the same building as the Yellowstone County Commissioners.

• It is across the street from the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

• It is within a block of the Battin Federal Courthouse.

• It meets our city’s needs far into the future.

It doesn’t get any better than this! Congratulations Billings City Council. This is a great move! Please make it.

Larry Seekins

Billings

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0