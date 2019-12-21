I was delighted to read the Gazette Dec. 17 article, “Council OKs exploring City Hall relocation.”
The article states the price for buying the space was $27.7 million. Leasing for 30 years would cost the City $56 million.
Our city council supported the “extraordinary” One Big Sky City Hall proposed by Landmark Development in February for $275 million! Fortunately, the proposal did not pass the state Legislature.
My breakdown is:
1. $90M for building costs.
2. $66M for 4% interest for 30 years.
3. $119M for rent as an “anchor tenant.”
This equals $275M!
The Stillwater Building is a far superior choice because:
• It is far less costly (at least 80% less) than the OBS proposal.
• It is in place and ready to be occupied with few minor adaptions to meet city needs.
• It has been recently renewed and in excellent condition. It exceeds current code for insulation and is less expensive to heat and cool. It would be comfortable for all.
• It is centrally located in downtown Billings.
• It is attached to a new parking facility with an all-weather walkway.
• It shares the same building as the Yellowstone County Commissioners.
• It is across the street from the Yellowstone County Courthouse.
• It is within a block of the Battin Federal Courthouse.
• It meets our city’s needs far into the future.
It doesn’t get any better than this! Congratulations Billings City Council. This is a great move! Please make it.
Larry Seekins
Billings