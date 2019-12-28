The price tag for the Stillwater Building is exorbitant! If it is that valuable, we need for it to be in the hands of property tax paying owner(s).
The location is questionable. Hopefully our council will be more interested in the public needs of this city than those having personal interests. The council’s greatest economic development responsibilities include assuring citizen safety; maintenance of a quality infrastructure; appropriate zoning requirements; and minimum of regulations accompanied by strong educational opportunities.
I am not sure being the parking garage capital of the country is truly much of an accomplishment or attraction.
Completing the beltway will result in growth and development requiring little subsidy. Witness the tremendous amount of development occurring at our newest interstate accesses, Lockwood, South Billings Boulevard and Zoo Drive.
You have free articles remaining.
Regarding a new location, before progressing, acquire the services of qualified accredited professional appraisal firms to inform the council of any property’s fair market price. Said appraisers could be suggested by local banks that finance income producing properties requiring honest, accurate appraisals for underwriting purposes. The appraisal would be done, this time, before sale negotiation.
Downtown is no longer an appealing destination for many of us. Consider other locations, e.g., a much less expensive facility on South 27th offering benefits including: proximity to jail and downtown; urban renewal; location near future beltway access with surface parking as preferred by our citizens. Note most recent successful developments, medical included, are located away from downtown offering easy access and surface parking.
David J. Krueger
Billings