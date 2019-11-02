Sen. John Barrasso, Rep. Liz Cheney and Sen. Mike Enzi must stop the slaughter of our national heritage, our wild horses.
The cattle associations, their money for corporate political control and paid off politicians are behind this ugly scheme. They love their cheap government land. Corporate welfare is what it is.
The American people call for my elected officials, to get their priorities straight and get involved. Stop handing our money over to the cattle industry in the form of corporate welfare at the expense of our national heritage.
We expect our elected officials not to derive any personal gain, in any form, from the industry that is set on the destruction of these horses. It's our public lands, ask us how we want it distributed.
Laurie Ward-Bailey
Sheridan, Wyo.