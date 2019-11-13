Glasgow was recognized as “The City in the Middle of Nowhere.” (The Washington Post, Feb. 21, 2018). Thanks to a special couple, it should have been titled “The City in the Middle of Somewhere Special.”
In 1960, a young couple, Sid and Elaine Sulser, moved to Glasgow and started their careers in education. Sid was a teacher and a vice principal at the high school, and Elaine started a preschool program in their home and later taught kindergarten in a Glasgow school. I had the privilege of working with Sid, and consequently, we also became friends of their family.
This couple left an exceptional track record of school, church and community involvement. If you ever went to their home, they were always inviting and welcoming, regardless of how busy they were. If you did not have plans for a special holiday, there was always an invite to join them. They each had a servant’s heart. There were also many other teachers, coaches and community leaders who showed these type of examples.
In 1990 they moved to Billings and continued for many years with the same involvement in the Catholic Schools, church and community.
You have free articles remaining.
In 2018 and 2019, Sid and Elaine passed away. They left a huge legacy for all of us to follow. If you are interested, there is a scholarship being set up in their memory within the Scotty Booster Club. The contact for this is: Scotty Boosters 501C-3 c/o RuthAnn Hutchison; 406-228-8392; P.O. Box 735 Glasgow, MT 59230.
Don and Marianne Hanson
Whitefish