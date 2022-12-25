Support allowed NOVA to expand programs

On behalf of the NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, the board of directors would like to thank our many generous donors, volunteers, patrons, performers, and staff.

Because of your support, NOVA has been able to expand our programs for kids, adding summer camps, after-school camps, and kids’ shows, giving kids a safe place to explore and learn about the arts. We even hired a full-time Youth Conservatory Director because of your financial support.

We are celebrating our 10th season in Billings, offering operas, plays, improv, musicals, and special seasonal events. Because of our supporters, we are able to offer an inclusive, welcoming place for people to creatively express themselves and enrich the cultural life of Billings.

With much gratitude and appreciation, thank you, Billings, for supporting your community theatre. We could not do any of this without your generosity.

To learn about more ways to support NOVA and to see our upcoming show schedule, novabillings.org.

Happy holidays!

Precious McKenzie

Member, Board of Directors

NOVA Center for the Performing Arts