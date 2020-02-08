Support Bennett for Montana Secretary of State

Recently I’ve been considering the multitude of barriers that are preventing people from exercising their rights. As an avid public lands advocate, I think about how to get more people involved in comment periods and public meetings about proposed bills. But more universally, I think about voting: Our future secretary of state will be a huge determinate in how our community engages with the polls, and Sen. Bryce Bennett has the experience and drive to ensure maximum voices are heard.

Even behind the scenes, he has been advocating for voting rights and registering thousands of people to vote over the years. He has already proved his dedication towards everyone having a vote, regardless of their ideological and political beliefs, through his time as a state legislator.

As secretary of state, Bennett would be a member of the Land Board as well, fighting for continued public land access and navigates the existing Land Board dynamic that has blocked private landowner efforts to provide more hiking, hunting, and fishing opportunities. I am confident in putting my voice behind him as a leader and an advocate.

Amy Katz

Missoula

