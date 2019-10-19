When I decided to move back to Billings for my professional career, I did so because I saw how the community had already grown and had a vision for future goals of expansion.
Like many, I left to pursue a career elsewhere, but ultimately returned to my roots — thus the term, “boomerang kid.” My family has a long-established history in our community and my hometown pride is something I hold dear.
Growing up as a daughter of a captain in the Billings Fire Department, I saw firsthand examples of the importance of safety and showing up for your community. And ultimately it is these examples that I look for in leaders as well.
It’s time to vote for city council members who believe in the growth and safety of our community and acknowledge the shortage of emergency services to our citizens. And they see the bigger picture that in the future Billings will not be able to sustain the workforce when most of it retires. We need council members who want to help current businesses succeed and entice new entrepreneurs to choose Billings.
You have free articles remaining.
Billings, we need change. We need it now. We need to get away from the status quo. We need to put our community first, in every way. It’s time to show up. This is why I am voting for Kendra Shaw for Billings City Council for Ward 1 and encourage voters in Ward 4 to vote for Carmelita Dominguez. Let’s make Billings better.
Anna O’Donnell
Billings