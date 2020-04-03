Support Dudik for AG

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My name is Kelly Armington and I fully support Kimberly Dudik for Montana Attorney General. As a mother, a nurse, a prosecutor and a legislator, she has spent her entire career fighting for justice and to protect our rights — and as Attorney General, she will do the same for Montana.

As a student in Montana who is being affected by the current pandemic, what drew me to Kimberly Dudik was her former healthcare experience. Moving forward Montana needs someone who has that experience to lead us towards a future where we can be better prepared for this situation.

Please vote for Kimberly Dudik for Attorney General – the right choice for Montana’s future.

Kelly Armington

Billings

