Are you proud to live in beautiful Montana? Do you want government to effect change without increasing taxes? Do you want the best for your family and community? How about protecting our natural areas? We think these are shared Montanan values. We can use Montana values to solve climate change.
The Energy Innovation Act, energyinnovationact.org, is a good fit with our values. Without spending tax dollars it reduces emissions by 40% in the first 12 years. Instead of adding regulations it puts a low but rising price on fossil fuel. Market forces will spark innovation and investment in clean energy.
Montana has three higher education institutions with engineering programs. Our state treasures of wind, sunshine, mountains plus water for pumped storage, and land for growing biofuel crops are waiting for Montana ingenuity. We can be a world leader in clean energy technology.
The Energy Innovation Act gives pollution fees collected back to all households as a monthly check. This is great for our families and helps our local communities. It saves tax dollars since clean-up from harm to the environment is not needed with clean energy. Solving climate change will protect Montana’s natural beauty.
Contact Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester, and Rep. Greg Gianforte to let them know they need a seat at the table to voice our values and craft climate change policy that will benefit Montana.
You have free articles remaining.
Robin Paone
Whitefish
Laura Reynolds
Kalispell