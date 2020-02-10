Support Fox for Montana governor

Tim Fox is the best candidate for governor.

Leadership: Attorney General Tim has strengthened protection from crime in our communities — support for local law enforcement and prosecutors as well as improving state agencies and fighting for better laws. He and his attorneys have successfully defended important laws in the courts. He has developed teams to find missing and exploited persons and to fight the prescription drug crisis.

Experience: His experience inside state government has prepared him to expand his scope to all state agencies. He knows the leaders and the bureaucracy. He knows the best opportunities to improve efficiency and provide better services.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montanan: Born, raised, and educated in Montana he knows our people and our needs. As a geologist and our attorney general he has fought for our natural resource protection and development.

Issues: We are fortunate that all three Republican candidates for governor support the rights of preborn children and the right to bear arms and believe in growing our economy.