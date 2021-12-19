 Skip to main content
Support helps Family of Friendship House of Christian Service
Support helps Family of Friendship House of Christian Service

The Family of Friendship House of Christian Service would like to thank you, our supporters, for your generosity and compassion making a difference in the lives of the children and families at the Friendship House.

Thank you for providing hope for kids and families, by supporting preschool, youth, teen adult and counseling programs. Your faithful support allows us to continue to serve by truly caring for our neighbors with the love of Christ.

God bless you and Merry Christmas.

Rev. Matt Lundgren

executive director

