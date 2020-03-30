Support Knudsen for AG

Austin Knudsen is my choice for attorney general in the upcoming primary election. Let me give you a little background on Austin and his primary opponent.

In 2010 Austin was elected to the Montana House of Representatives. He served from the 2011 to the 2017 sessions. His primary opponent was a paid lobbyist and then became a government employee. In 2013, I had the honor of being elected the House Majority Leader. I worked closely that session with Austin who was elected Speaker Pro-Tempore. Austin was then elected Speaker of the House twice, in 2015 and in 2017. During that time his primary opponent continued to be a government employee. In 2018 Austin was elected to be the county attorney in Roosevelt County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So, for more than a decade Austin Knudsen was elected to public office five times. His primary opponent went from being a paid lobbyist to being a state employee. For me the choice is very clear. I support the elected official with a voting record and a record as a county prosecutor over a paid lobbyist who became a government employee. Please join me in supporting the proven leader to be our next attorney general — Austin Knudsen.

Gordon “Gordy” Vance

State Senator, SD34

Belgrade

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0