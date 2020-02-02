Support limits on payday loans

Montanans save an estimated $37 million annually since we outlawed payday loan products and services in 2010.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is currently looking to roll back a common-sense rule that would ensure that borrowers can repay their loans before they sign on the dotted line. Short of a statewide payday loan interest rate cap, as our state and several other states have implemented, the rule was supposed to help keep average, everyday people out of the debt trap.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Luckily, some members of Congress are leading a bill that would protect consumers from the damages these loans cause people. The Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit Act would place a 36% interest rate (APR) cap on payday and car-title loans; an extension of the Military Lending Act, which only protects active-duty service members and their families, to veterans, Gold Star Families, and every consumer across the country.