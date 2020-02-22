Support Mues for US senator

Frustrated by Sen. Steve Daines’ vote to increase our federal debt by trillions while cutting taxes for millionaires and large wealthy corporations, I was eager to attend a meet-and-greet with Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Mues in Helena. I was impressed.

Mues is a fourth-generation Montanan who served for seven years as an active duty nuclear submarine officer. At the U.S. Naval Academy, his studies included Russian (with a degree in Russian myself, we even got to speak a little bit of it that night!). I believe his foreign language ability will prove useful based on the shaky relationship between our two countries at present.

After the military, Mues worked for two years teaching high school on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation. He has worked in the energy sector, including renewable energy and earned an MBA from the London Business School.