Support Mues for US senator

Frustrated by Sen. Steve Daines’ vote to increase our federal debt by trillions while cutting taxes for millionaires and large wealthy corporations, I was eager to attend a meet-and-greet with Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Mues in Helena. I was impressed.
Mues is a fourth-generation Montanan who served for seven years as an active duty nuclear submarine officer. At the U.S. Naval Academy, his studies included Russian (with a degree in Russian myself, we even got to speak a little bit of it that night!). I believe his foreign language ability will prove useful based on the shaky relationship between our two countries at present.
After the military, Mues worked for two years teaching high school on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation. He has worked in the energy sector, including renewable energy and earned an MBA from the London Business School.
Listening to Mues speak, I was moved by his intelligence, compassion, and commitment to our state and country (unlike other senators who line their own pockets, kowtow to President Trump at all costs, and exploit the treasures of Montana for their personal gain). Even with all his accomplishments, there is also a kindness and humility in him — something we so rarely see these days. It inspires me to think of him as our junior senator in Washington. If you believe Montana deserves a senator who is devoted to improving the lives of everyday Montanans now and in the future, please support John Mues.
Wendy Fox
Helena