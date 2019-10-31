We encourage you to vote for incumbent Roy Neese, (Billings Heights area) Ward 2 candidate for the Billings City Council. Roy has been active in civic affairs for many years, most recently serving on the City Council and also on the Heights Task Force. Roy is a true conservative, is honest, and concerned about family values. Roy is a volunteer in community activities and is always open to fielding questions and concerns from his constituents. Thanks for a vote for Roy.
Pat and Sharon Garrison
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Billings