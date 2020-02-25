Support Olszewski for governor

It was in the fall of 1969 and I was flying the F-4 phantom jet in the IV Corps area in South Vietnam. It was a moonless night and the milk bowl effect was in full force which meant it was tough to determine whether you were looking at the sky or the ground. I had just delivered some ordinance on the ground during a Split S maneuver. Luckily I didn't fly under the luminescent log that the FAC had provided to light up the target. When I recovered from the maneuver the artificial horizontal indicator went ape crap. I looked at the needle-and-ball indicator and stomped on the right rudder and the ball went in the opposite direction that it should have. I believe even you Cessna 172 jocks understood that I knew I was upside down. The needle-and-ball indicator is one of the oldest attitude indicators ever installed in any aircraft.
I used this as an example for a jury I was arguing to about a malpractice case. I knew one of the jurors was an airline pilot. I told the jury that the old needle-and-ball could be considered your common sense. When you go over all the high-octane language that those highly paid experts provided that was paid for by the defense, terms you probably still really do not understand, just go back to your old common sense and it will tell you it was probably stated that way just to baffle you. Then I told them what common sense should tell them. The airline pilot became the jury foreman and my argument worked like a charm.
I am relating this episode to you so that whether you are on a jury or just trying to figure out who to vote for maybe just using your common sense is the way to go. Will someone who became a billionaire by using proven capitalistic principles and taking advantage of modern laws regarding intellectual property be better to run the state? Our state does not need more people working for it that are making more money. Our state needs a person who was not afraid to put on a military uniform and actually meant it by saying he would preserve and protect our Constitution. This individual also understands why medical costs are so high and has provided common sense and constructive ways of containing them. That is why I am supporting Dr. Al Olszewski for governor.
Dr. W. David Herbert
Billings