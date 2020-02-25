Support Olszewski for governor

I am relating this episode to you so that whether you are on a jury or just trying to figure out who to vote for maybe just using your common sense is the way to go. Will someone who became a billionaire by using proven capitalistic principles and taking advantage of modern laws regarding intellectual property be better to run the state? Our state does not need more people working for it that are making more money. Our state needs a person who was not afraid to put on a military uniform and actually meant it by saying he would preserve and protect our Constitution. This individual also understands why medical costs are so high and has provided common sense and constructive ways of containing them. That is why I am supporting Dr. Al Olszewski for governor.