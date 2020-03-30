Support our local businesses

Thanks for the list of local food and drink establishments with pickup, delivery, phone numbers, addresses and website information. I drove in from Columbus to pick up some favorites for the weekend. Cafe Zydeco (Thanks Michelle!) purchase of two orders of crawfish etouffee with white rice looks awesome, one Muffaletta sandwich; my husband strolled down to Dickey's BBQ and picked up two orders of their baked beans, which he loves! Gorgeous day out! Support our locals.