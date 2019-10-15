I am a big supporter of Pam Purinton, candidate for city council Ward 4. We need more members on the City Council who are willing to sit down and hold a civil conversation based on what is realistic and most relevant to all of Billings. As you know, the most important task of the City Council is to ensure your tax dollars are properly and prudently spent. Pam is hard working, intelligent and willing to ask the right questions to ensure our city stays fiscally responsible. It is sad to see the baseless name calling that has continuously occurred within these races, and I am confident the voters of Billings can rise above the empty rhetoric and support the best candidate. Pam is a good person who has my full support, and I hope she has yours as well.
Daniel Zolnikov
You have free articles remaining.
Billings