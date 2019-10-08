I write to support Pam Purinton's candidacy for Ward 4 Billings City Council seat. I've been impressed with Pam's diligence and hard work on a variety of community projects. My experience in knowing her, working with her, and talking with others has been that of a leader who successfully completes both her work and volunteer commitments. Pam attends community and task force meetings where members and speakers provide important information and opinions on a variety of city and neighborhood and business growth projects. She listens, asks questions, and supports decisions based on sound judgement — traits that she will assuredly carry to the council.
A recent experience with Pam involved the approval of a West End development project. Pam supported it, I did not. Although neither of us changed our positions, Pam listened to my arguments and countered with an understandable explanation for her support of the project. As a result of that exchange, I can guarantee that she is not a one-issue candidate. Your vote for Pam Purinton is a vote for a smart, informed, well-qualified individual.
Shirley Girard McDermott
Billings