Smiles and joy from children and their families were abundant in the SCRaP (Share Create Re-Use and Projects) pavilion at the fair this year. SCRaP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing a hands-on approach to the people of Yellowstone County and surrounding towns. Most of the items we work with have been donated so the cost of learning and being creative is very small. We offer assistance in the areas of woodworking, mosaic, pottery, ceramics, stained glass and many other fun things.
Volunteers assist in each area. As a volunteer, I see the imaginations and creativity of individuals, groups and clubs coming to life. Most all of those who stopped by were impressed with the concept of getting children and families creating something while using their hands and imaginations.
SCRaP moved into an under-utilized building on the fair grounds and was verbally led to believe they could lease and occupy the building after the fair. Now we are being told to leave so the building can be used for storage.
You have free articles remaining.
Please ask your county commissioner to help us stay in the building to help children and families create and learn, let's put children before storage.
Bob Murphy
Billings