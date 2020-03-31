Supporting one another is job No. 1

Nothing is more dishonest and self-serving than someone who ignores a worldwide pandemic in order to further their political bias and agenda.

Those who despise President Donald Trump, and who seek to undermine his authority, and that of his team of medical experts by claiming his administration are "unprepared” and "asleep at the wheel," need a lesson in reality and understanding.

When Trump was notified of impending pandemic, he immediately took action to protect this country and has worked tirelessly since to keep us informed. The previous administration, when faced with the H1N1 epidemic, dragged their feet for six long months, and only after 1,000 deaths, formulated a plan of action.

There is no place during a crisis for finger-pointing and blame. We are all in this together, and having empathy and concern for those who have fallen victim and suffer should be our first priority. We need to set aside our petty grievances and use common sense, civility and compassion, instead of feeding off negativity.

We need hope for a safe and healthy future, not mass hysteria and panic.

Feed your faith, truth and knowledge, and your fears will die of starvation.

Marian Keller

Glendive

