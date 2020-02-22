Surprise Valentine for 3 Billings veterans

A story of thanks. Veterans don’t ask much, maybe a sincere thank-you and quiet recognition on occasion. On Feb. 14, two colleagues and I attended a brief. but poignant funeral service for a friend: a brave and dedicated retired Marine who went to his final rest.

After the service, my colleague suggested the three of us go for lunch at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on the West End. While still wearing veterans’ uniforms with distinctive hat and jacket, pressed trousers, red ties, and polished shoes, we entered Perkins. The lunch crowd quieted and looked our way.

The three of us, two combat veterans and an old Navy salt, found a table and sat. Once strong young men who served proudly, we now faced the tyranny of age. We ordered lunch and talked quietly of our deceased friend and life’s challenges we now faced.

We finished the fine lunch and asked for the check. My friend, Jimmy, a Vietnam combat veteran, reached for the check. Our eyes widened when the waitress said, “No charge, the couple sitting next to you paid the check for the three of you.” We looked for the anonymous couple who had departed minutes before. On the check they wrote, “Thank-you for your service."