Sympathy from Vermont for Montana lawmaker's ignorance

I just read the opinion of a Republican Montana State Representative suggesting that all socialists should be “shot.” You have my sympathy for this person of ignorance representing your legislature.
Being from Vermont, I have voted for Bernie Sanders for a number of offices. I have also voted for Republicans, Democrats and independents, just for the record. When Sanders talks about Democratic Socialism, he is referring to the Preamble of the Constitution which says, “to promote the general welfare.” In promoting the general welfare, Sanders cites that Vermont has a state police force, a department of health, a transportation department for our roads, a records department and more. All of these agencies I have researched and found that Montana also has them. In both states they are supported by the citizenry for the common good. This is a socialistic practice, meaning the social value of these tax-supported agencies exists in your state too.
You have free articles remaining.
Many years ago we traveled through Montana and met wonderful people who paid taxes to have roads. I thank my fellow socialists. May we hold each other as good-hearted Americans instead of enemies.
Vicki Gentler
Barton, Vermont