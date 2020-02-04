Sympathy from Vermont for Montana lawmaker's ignorance

Being from Vermont, I have voted for Bernie Sanders for a number of offices. I have also voted for Republicans, Democrats and independents, just for the record. When Sanders talks about Democratic Socialism, he is referring to the Preamble of the Constitution which says, “to promote the general welfare.” In promoting the general welfare, Sanders cites that Vermont has a state police force, a department of health, a transportation department for our roads, a records department and more. All of these agencies I have researched and found that Montana also has them. In both states they are supported by the citizenry for the common good. This is a socialistic practice, meaning the social value of these tax-supported agencies exists in your state too.