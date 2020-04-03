Take a lesson from nature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our national leaders could stand to learn a little from nature.

To survive an inhospitable winter, many animals hibernate. They shut down and wait it out.

In response to COVID-19, the Denmark government is putting its economy into a deep freeze. To keep average citizens financially secure, the government is paying a percentage of monthly wages for people who have no income while the whole world stays home. Once the infection rate and death rate begin to level off and decline, the economy will be ready to rebound.

Occasionally, a warm spell will bring an animal out of hibernation briefly while it’s still winter. Energy reserves are burned up, but there’s not food available yet to keep the animal going. It’s dangerous; animals don’t survive.

I appreciate our president’s concern about the economy, but pouring taxpayer money into an economic stimulus aimed at industry while infection rates and death rates are climbing daily will help no one. If we sacrifice lives to try to jumpstart the economy too soon, we will needlessly lose both. Taxpayer money should be helping the taxpayers who are saving lives by staying home. Let the economy stay cool, and the American people will bring it back. Once this has passed, we will be able to make America great again, together.