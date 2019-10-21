It’s an old story in Montana: Corporations polluting and jumping ship before they can clean up their mess, while communities are left hung out to dry. The situation in Colstrip is no exception.
While the Colstrip power plant has brought the community and our state economic prosperity, the owners have refused to deal with the plant’s waste ash. 500,000 gallons of polluted coal ash water containing arsenic, boron, sulfates — nasty stuff — is leaking from the ash ponds at Colstrip every day, polluting the groundwater. Pollution on this scale is no easy thing to clean up, but doing it right will mean that the community of Colstrip can continue to thrive into the future.
Good clean-up at Colstrip will require fixing the groundwater pollution permanently, which means getting the contamination away from the groundwater. Digging up the coal ash and storing it high above the water table is the only way to ensure this contamination stops permanently. Drying out the contaminated ponds will ensure that any remaining water doesn’t seep into the groundwater in the future. Simply covering the pollution and walking away as Talen Energy proposes is like putting a Band-Aid on a festering sore- it’s not going to solve anything.
Let’s not let the community get stuck with the bill. Stand with the community of Colstrip and tell DEQ that Talen energy needs to dig up its mess, dry it out and fix this problem forever.
You can email the DEQ here: deqcolstrip@mt.gov.
Steve Charter
Shepherd