A big thank-you to Audrey Murray for her letter to The Gazette on Oct. 22, because she suggests something positive those of us can do, who are concerned about how many hardworking Montana people still can't make ends meet. We can email or call Senators Tester and Daines and Representative Gianforte and urge them to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, because these two programs have a proven track record of lifting millions of families out of poverty.
This fall, tax leaders in Congress will attempt to negotiate a two-year tax bill on several expiring business tax credits. But if they're going to help businesses, let them also help people working low-wage jobs.
You have free articles remaining.
Carla Mettling
Missoula