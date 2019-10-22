Exciting to read that the Nobel Prize in economic sciences was awarded to three Americans economists for their work to improve our understanding of poverty (The Billings Gazette, Oct. 14, 2019)! While these economists believe there are no magic bullets to end poverty, they do note that helpful innovations can improve the lives of those living in poverty.
Here in the U.S., one innovation that can improve life for those living in poverty is The Working Families Tax Relief Act. This proposal expands the existing Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit. An estimated 44 million low-income American families would benefit from these expansions. We know the EITC and CTC work. In 2018 these two policies lifted almost 8 million Americans above the federal poverty line. Expanding them makes sense.
Who would benefit? First, 5 million workers who currently receive such a low EITC that they are taxed into poverty would receive a credit increase. These taxpayers are individuals with a gross income near the federal poverty line and not raising children in their home, such as college students, the elderly, single adults, non-custodial parents. Second, the current $2,000 per child CTC, created to help families with the costs of raising children, would be extended to families who need it most — families earning less than $3,000 per year.
We need the Working Families Tax Relief Act in any upcoming tax legislation. It is a helpful and realistic innovation that can improve the lives of Americans living in poverty.
Audrey Murray
Polson