Tell Daines what you think at ballot box

The Senate just dealt a stunning blow to our democracy. All Montanans, no matter the party, should be furious the Republican senators, including our Senator Daines, denied the citizens of Montana the due process of our Constitution. In particular, they refused to call witnesses with first-hand information on the impeachment charges against our president to tell us the truth, as done in other impeachment trials. For shame!

Senators now saying “what the president did was an impeachable offense, but calling witnesses would have been too divisive to the country” are even more guilty of shameful politicking, as are those saying the president has the right to do whatever he wants. This is not our America.

We all learned our Founding Fathers set up the Supreme Court, the Congress and the presidency as three legs of a stool, with co-equal powers providing checks and balances to ensure no one person, as king, could rule over the country. Our Senate just voted to say it’s OK if Trump is king because he’s good for the country. That sidesteps the critical point that if one person has the power to do whatever they please, our country is no longer a democracy, and our rights as citizens will vanish. Would Trump supporters allow the president such power under a Democratic president? None of us should be OK with this. Time to speak up at the ballot box — if we aren’t purged from the rolls.