Tell PSC you don't want smart meters

The Montana Public Service Commission is requesting comments from the public regarding the planned installation of wireless smart meters.

Utilities would like to install these devices because they will be able to financially benefit by eliminating meter readers, charge more for peak hours usage, have remote disconnect abilities, and collect detailed customer data. However, for consumers, there are no real benefits, only incalculable risks.

Thousands of research studies have reported adverse health conditions from the type of microwave radiation that is emitted from smart meters. And unlike our cell-phones and Wi-Fi, we cannot turn this radiation off. This constant high intensity pulsing radiation has been shown to radiate thousands of times higher than the recommended safe levels based on the large body of scientific evidence. In particular, the government funded National Toxicology Program found that this type of microwave radiation causes cancer.

Smart meters are also more prone to fires and explosions. Hundreds of thousands of smart meters have had to be replaced as a result of defects and fire and safety hazards.

The evidence is irrefutable that this type of radiation is cumulative, causes adverse health conditions, and poses a public health threat.

