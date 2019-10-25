It was good of those high school kids to send care packages to the Wyoming National Guard troops in Iraq. Perhaps they could support those soldiers even more meaningfully by sending President Trump and most of our congressional delegation identical letters urging them to get all U.S. troops out of the Middle East ASAP.
One day Trump seems to want that. The next, he doesn't Maybe some input from high school kids would help him make up his mind and do it.
The costs of our involvement have been high in both money and lives. Even assuming Washington has basically benign intentions, the U.S. will never succeed in getting the warlike Middle Easterners to settle their differences fairly and peacefully.
So send those letters to Trump, Barrasso and Enzi. Not to Liz Cheney, though, as that would just be wasted postage.
Richard Miller
Thermopolis, Wyo.