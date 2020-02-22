Tester follows the party line

Having firsthand knowledge of the hate that resides in Montana it comes as no surprise that Senator Tester would join ranks in voting for both articles of impeachment, born out of hate and levied against President Trump, in the Senate trial. I received hate mail and it was after a letter to the editor of mine was printed in this publication on Sept. 22, 2017. I shared this hate mail with this publication as verification.

I witnessed Tester on cable news praising Rep. Adam Schiff for his performance in the House hearing. Tester fell right in line with those that referred to Schiff's performance as "dazzling" and "virtuoso." I saw Tester on CNN saying the House had proven the case against Trump and that folks should read the Constitution. Tester himself should revisit Article III of the Constitution.

Senator Romney's vote is evidence of his disdain for the president and the flawed nature of the obstruction of Congress charge. Senator Jones' vote was simply a Democrat falling in ranks with his party. Sen. Jones was the beneficiary of a Kavanaugh-style attack levied against his Republican challenger. Sen. Jones will lose his re-election bid, rest assured.