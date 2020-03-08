Tester should be sent back to the farm

Tester should be sent back to the farm

{{featured_button_text}}

To Sen. Jon Tester: Better clean your windshield on your riding tractor cab because you won’t get re-elected after what you said about President Trump.

Jacob Vogel

Billings

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News