Tester should have applauded Trump

Sen. Steve Daines would have, rightfully, been called a racist for sitting on his hands if Barak Obama had announced record employment, prosperity and optimism among African Americans in a State of the Union report.

Sen. Jon Tester, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and minions were angry and petulant and refused to applaud when President Donald Trump, actually, made those announcements at his State of the Union speech. So, does that make them racists? Absolutely not! They are upset that employed African Americans will be respected as accomplished equals instead of needy dependents and are in real danger of escaping leftist control and influence. But, the whole notion that a leftist could ever be considered racist, is just preposterous. It is called identity politics, instead.

David Paugh

Ryegate

