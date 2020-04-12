Thank god for local leaders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One should perhaps refrain from criticizing our national or state leaders at a time like the present which is similar to war-time conditions.

However, ever before us is Donald Trump, president of the U.S., who wishes to be praised always for everything he says and does and whom does not listen to advice until the situation demands it. His self-centeredness sadly seems to be a permanent flaw. He seems incapable of empathizing with the victims and families affected by the coronavirus.

He seems predominantly focused upon economic issues. I have my doubts about how well he understands economic issues nor the minutest of medical issues given his aversion for things scientific.

So here in this situation resembling wartime conditions we are stuck with what we have for presidential leadership. I am very thankful that our states' governors seem to be providing much better leadership and seem much more capable of empathy for their constituents.

George Sorensen

Billings

