Thank you for printing the short story on Mr. Daniel Curry, the range rider in eastern Washington state who is courageously working to evoke understanding of wolves and debunk the myths. I lived in Washington state for 25 years before moving back to Billings two-and-a-half years ago. The attitude towards predators of any kind in eastern Washington is to just kill them all instead of finding a meeting place to coexist. I find that similar judgment in Montana as well. Wildlife was here long before the white man. The Native Americans knew how to coexist; the white man just appears to want to destroy nature and not look to the consequences.
I praise Curry for his knowledge, his courage, his ability to teach coexistence. and I pray he never quits; the world needs more of his dedication.
Cyndi Kosmann
Shepherd