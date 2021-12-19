Thanks for helping St. John's United touch lives

St. John’s United is grateful for kind support received from many people and resources in 2021, including our 25 Lutheran ownership congregations. Thank you. St. John’s is pleased to be a leader in retirement living for over half a century and a trustworthy provider of quality health care and family services that span the arc of life. Our capacity to provide human services would not be possible without the philanthropic generosity of volunteers, financial donors, and collaborative partners. Thank you.

During this current year, thousands of lives have been touched by St. John’s through residential care, nursing care, home health care, hospice care, rehabilitative services, pharmacy support, child care, adoption counseling and placement services, foster child services, therapeutic counseling services, student internships, apprenticeships, spiritual care, and our summer concerts.

All that we do for those whom we serve is rooted in our abiding mission to provide living opportunities within nurturing environments of hope, dignity, and love. At St. John’s United we aspire to champion your best life possible, believing that every person has so much life to live. A joyful holiday season and peaceful New Year to all.

Tom Schlotterback

VP of Mission Advancement

