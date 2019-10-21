We would like to thank everyone who weathered the rain storm and waited for the sun to come out to reunite with old friends. Aug. 10, 2019, was a very special evening at Urbaska Field.
Billings was a wonderful place to call home in the 1960s, and that sense of community continues today. Our memorable event would not have been possible without the collaborative effort of Big Sky Little League, Rocky Mountain College, Major Dan Miller (aka Chicken Man), Denny and Linda Menholt, Charlie Ringer, Catherine Card, the Second Avenue Stompers, The High Horse Saloon & Eatery, The Billings Gazette, and the Fred Urbaska family.
The ‘60s were all about the music, the cars and friendships: "Stay Tuned" for future parties.
Thank you Billings!
Carol Daniel
The All '60s Party Committee
Class of 1967 BWHS