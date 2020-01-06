During the holiday season, our community volunteers and partners' acts of kindness impacted the lives of the children and families in our program. Children received Christmas gifts, fruit bags, books and your time. Time spent in our centers helping families celebrate and enjoy one another.
On behalf of the AWARE Early Childhood Services staff and the children and families we work with in Butte, Bozeman, Billings and Helena, thank you for the continued support of the youngest members of our community. The season was brighter because of your generosity.
Katelynn Austin
Early Head Start
Operations Manager
Butte