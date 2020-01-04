Billings Studio Theatre is in its 67th year of providing quality theatrical productions, to our community. Our growth and ability to continually produce a diverse slate of musicals, comedies and dramas with sold out performances is the product of many facets of our community working together toward a common goal. We are thankful to those that contribute their time, talent and dollars to make BST "Your Community Theatre".
When our performers, artists and volunteers join hands, they produce approximately 120 performances playing to 25,000 seats per season. They are all a part of what we affectionately call the BST family. They come from all walks of life and are all residents of our community, and for them we are thankful.
We are also grateful for our show sponsors who contribute to our cause in so many wonderful ways. BST produces eight main stage, two youth productions, a youth summer school, and several special events each year that serve a wide and varied patronage. None of this is possible without the corporate support we receive from our friends.
As a nonprofit, we also give thanks to our audience members and many donors. Your ticket purchases, season subscriptions, individual donations, and endowment gifts keep our theatrical wheels rolling.
Our thanks also extends to those who shovel walks, chauffeur students, our board of directors, our committee members, and everyone in between.
It takes the work of many to reach 67 years. Please accept our heartfelt appreciation for your immeasurable contributions to our success.
A.J. Kalanick
executive, artistic director
Billings Studio Theatre