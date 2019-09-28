The subject of an article in The Gazette a few weeks ago (Sept. 4. 2019) really shocked and disappointed us. It concerned the vandalism of banners announcing the Pride Parade. We can remember — with great pride — when Billings rose up against hate crimes with the vision of “Not In Our Town” more than a quarter century ago. In our ignorance and naiveté, we thought that these sorts of hate and intolerance demonstrations were behind us.
Apparently not. But that article made us aware that pockets of intolerance continue to exist, and, also, that a Pride Parade was happening. We decided we were going. We’d just be two little souls, standing in support of equality for and as witnesses to all human beings. It felt like a small and tangible action we could make.
We were so glad we went because the infectious atmosphere of joy, love, light, color, laughter, inclusiveness — and some glitter, too — impacted us that day, and continues to do so now whenever we think about it. It was just so great to see kids, dogs, families and churches supporting love and inclusiveness.
As do many others, we believe in the inherent value of all people and everyone’s right to common dignity regardless of religion, skin color, or sexual orientation. We just want to thank the organizers and sponsors of this parade — as well as The Gazette for reporting on it — for the joyful event and the testimony to the inherent value of all people.
You have free articles remaining.
Karen Kinser
Michael Mason
Joliet