Laurel Christmas
Laurel Christmas

The Laurel Community Band plays carols on the corner of 1st Avenue and Main Street during Laurel's Christmas to Remember celebration on Dec. 1.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

Thanks to all of the many people and organizations that have helped propel the Laurel Aquatic Recreation Complex to the start of the first phase of building a multi- county recreation center in Laurel.

We are grateful for the resources to create a 501(c3) nonprofit corporation, complete our feasibility study, and contract with A&E Architects to create our site plan. That plan will be rolled out Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m., at the Vue & Brew in Laurel.

Phase one is a multi-use gymnasium. It will have programming for all ages. Once again, thank you one and all. Our Christmas stocking is full with your support!

Ken Gomer, president

Laurel

