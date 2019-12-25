Thanks to all of the many people and organizations that have helped propel the Laurel Aquatic Recreation Complex to the start of the first phase of building a multi- county recreation center in Laurel.
We are grateful for the resources to create a 501(c3) nonprofit corporation, complete our feasibility study, and contract with A&E Architects to create our site plan. That plan will be rolled out Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m., at the Vue & Brew in Laurel.
Phase one is a multi-use gymnasium. It will have programming for all ages. Once again, thank you one and all. Our Christmas stocking is full with your support!
Ken Gomer, president
Laurel